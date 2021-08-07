BC-Results Penn National-8-Add
8th_$10,800, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 9:42. Time 1:10.13. Fast. Scratched_Forman the Foreman. Also Ran_Bluegrass Posse, Neverlookback, True Wisdom, Pocopson Station, Ring the Bella, Fifty Flags, Letort. $1 Pick 5 (1/8/10/11/12-3-7-1/8-8) 5 Correct Paid $237.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-7-1/8-8) 4 Correct Paid $24.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1/8-8) 3 Correct Paid $5.80. $1 Trifecta (8-5-4) paid $63.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-4-2) paid $32.75. Daily Double (8-8) paid $12.00. Exacta (8-5) paid $40.80. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $1,051,453.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0