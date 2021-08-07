Cancel
Gambling

BC-Results Penn National-8-Add

By Equibase
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

8th_$10,800, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 9:42. Time 1:10.13. Fast. Scratched_Forman the Foreman. Also Ran_Bluegrass Posse, Neverlookback, True Wisdom, Pocopson Station, Ring the Bella, Fifty Flags, Letort. $1 Pick 5 (1/8/10/11/12-3-7-1/8-8) 5 Correct Paid $237.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-7-1/8-8) 4 Correct Paid $24.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1/8-8) 3 Correct Paid $5.80. $1 Trifecta (8-5-4) paid $63.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-4-2) paid $32.75. Daily Double (8-8) paid $12.00. Exacta (8-5) paid $40.80. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $1,051,453.

BC-Results Canterbury Park-8-Add

BC-Results Canterbury Park-8-Add

8th_$16,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, tf., clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-8-Add

BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-8-Add

8th_$7,533, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Early Entries, Tuesday August 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Pizza Charlie (L), 119R. Allen, Jr.5-6-9William Martin. 6Chocolate Philling (L), 124W. Alencar3-2-6Mark Maddox. 2nd-$32,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Every Little Bit (L), 119P. Morales1-3-xLance Stokes. 2Lil H (L), 121K. Fox6-6-7Scott...
BC-Results Belterra Park

BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$22,900, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, clear. Off 12:39. Time 1:06.37. Fast. Also Ran_Sorority Sister, Penniesanddimes. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $13.90. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-5-1) paid $8.35. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $32.85. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Saratoga Early Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Pickering Circle , 119E. Cancel5-x-xGeorge Weaver. 4Paynt Your Wagon , 119M. Francox-x-xMichelle Nevin. 6Remember Normandy , 119B. Hernandezx-x-xNicholas Zito. 7Skeptical , 119J. Ortiz8-x-xKenneth McPeek. 8Silipo , 119I. Ortiz, Jr.x-x-xRob Atras. 2nd-$100,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T) PPHorse (Med Code),...
Gulfstream Park Entries, Saturday

Gulfstream Park Entries, Saturday

1st_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6½f. 2nd_$28,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$65,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$60,000, hcp, 3YO, 1mi. 5th_$35,000, mdn cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up, 5f. Heals the Soul118Frozen Assets118. Twice too Many118Sea Song113. R King Kong118Mutakaamil125. Big Red Style118High Yield Kitten118. Full Send118Smiling Teufles118. 6th_$21,000,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Colonial Downs Entries, Monday August 16th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Liberty Isle (L), 118C. Hernandez5-2-3Dallas Stewart8/5. 2Morena Dancer , 118J. Urdaneta9-7-xPatty Burns20/1. 3Bunny Princess (L), 124J. Rivera, Jr.4-6-5Maria Mejia12/1. 4Maybe Later (L), 118A. Beschizza8-2-4Michelle Lovell9/5. 5Joya Del Sur (L), 118V. Rosales6-x-xCarlos Munoz5/1. 6My Coralena (L), 118C. Lopez4-x-xThomas Vance9/2. 2nd-$25,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Tillamook County Fair Early Entries, Friday August 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Hold On Im Gone (BL), 128J. Wooten, Jr.1-3-9Roberto Herrera. 4La Michelle (B), 128J. BirdRattler6-6-7Donald Young. 5Wanna Be Fierce (BL), 128C. McKenzie1-1-4Clifton Dennis. 6Okey Dokey Road (BL), 128J. Lopez3-1-1John Harris. 2nd-$3,600, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
BC-Entries Arlington

BC-Entries Arlington

1st_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f. 2nd_$75,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f. 4th_$75,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$75,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Mike Spellman Memorial Stakes. White Lies118Launch Away118. Bramble Queen118Northern Alliance118. Summer Day118Romantic Attack118. Kingsbury Dream120Risky Risky Risky118. Embarrassing118Strollin...
PID Results Thursday August 12th, 2021

PID Results Thursday August 12th, 2021

5th-$15,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.040, 44.870, 57.380, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.660. Winner: CH G, 4, by Irish Brother (ARG)-La Bravura (CHI) HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Grande Tortugon116611-4½1-51-3½1-¾A. Beckman11.80. He's On the Fly121142-hd2-½2-hd2-1½H. Villa-Gomez2.40. Jingle Bells121354-hd3-13-2½3-2M. Pino3.60. Touchdown Jesus116286-hd5-hd4-½4-1P. Morales2.10. Golden Oak1218287-16-15-2A. Ayala6.80. Motatan121477-hd85-26-1½A. Diaz18.00. Midship Lady116565-16-17-2½7-6¾E....
Delaware Park Early Entries, Wednesday August 18th, 2021

Delaware Park Early Entries, Wednesday August 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Will Take Roses (L), 117N. Mangalee3-3-2Victor Carrasco, Jr. 3Atlantic Princess (L), 117R. Alvarado, Jr.6-6-6Gerald Bennett. 4Mikey's Jewel (L), 117J. Rodriguez6-1-4Thomas Iannotti, IV. 5Long Point Beach (L), 121A. Cruz2-7-6Hugh McMahon. 6Texas Reward (L), 117E. Lopez4-1-1Thomas Iannotti, IV. 7Creative Alibi (L), 119C. Lopez6-9-3Saul Ramirez. 8Congaree Rose (L),...
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

A-singled for Guerra in the 6th. b-flied out for Loup in the 6th. LOB_Washington 4, New York 7. 2B_Robles (19), Kieboom (2). HR_Nimmo (3), off Nolin. RBIs_Robles (17), Nimmo 4 (19). SB_Nido (1). CS_García (1). Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Bell 2, Adams); New York 4 (McNeil, Villar, Davis...

