Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Evangeline Downs Results Friday August 6th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

7th-$29,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 25.050, 49.020, 1:13.800, 1:26.300, 00.000, 1:38.660. Big Money Machine12346664-2½1-hd2-1¼T. Thornton2.40. Just Gun It120622-32-42-12-hd3-hdP. Cotto, Jr.5.70. Dance Kingdom120331-½1-½1-hd3-1½4-2½J. Dominguez6.70. Bayou Jam117155-½5-165-15-1G. Melancon6.50. Big Power Red117243-1½3-1½5-½66T. Kennedy10.90. 5 (5)New Eagle4.602.402.20. 4 (4)Big Money Machine3.402.80. 6 (6)Just Gun It4.40.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allowance#D#Bayou#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsFrankfort Times

Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Friday August 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Miss Lamarr (L), 120D. Boraco7-5-3Padarath Lutchman. 3R Love On the Run (L), 120S. Camacho1-3-7Georgina Baxter. 5Queen Domina (L), 120J. Diaz, Jr.4-4-5Rohan Crichton. 6Kay's Project (L), 120E. Prado7-1-10Susan Ditter. 7Daddy's Joy (L), 124E. Zayas5-4-2Saffie Joseph, Jr. 8Turn It On (L), 120M. Vasquez2-5-7Gilberto Zerpa. 9Ruby Lee (L),...
Environmentbigcountryhomepage.com

Tokyo Weather Forecast: Friday August 6th

This Tokyo Olympic Weather Forecast is brought to you by Briercroft Roofing. The weather in Tokyo will be mostly cloudy and showers late today as we look for a high of 93 degrees. The main events in today’s Olympic action include track & field with the the women’s marathon action. Also, we will see the men battle for gold in beach volleyball. Basketball will also be featured with the men’s final in that discipline as well as baseball featuring the bronze medal game later today.
MLBnumberfire.com

Asdrubal Cabrera in Arizona's Tuesday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Asdrubal Cabrera is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cabrera is getting the nod at third base while batting fifth in the order against Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Cabrera for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Arlington

1st_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f. 2nd_$75,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f. 4th_$75,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$75,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Mike Spellman Memorial Stakes. White Lies118Launch Away118. Bramble Queen118Northern Alliance118. Summer Day118Romantic Attack118. Kingsbury Dream120Risky Risky Risky118. Embarrassing118Strollin...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Arlington Entries, Saturday August 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Absolute Chaos (L), 120J. Loveberry1-3-3James DiVito7/2. 3Kosher Cowboy (M), 117C. Emigh8-6-1Joel Zawitz15/1. 5Medal of Fact (L), 121J. Leparoux6-2-3Brian Cook12/1. 6Science (L), 117L. Saez4-8-1Brad Cox2/1. 7Khozan's Success (L), 117E. Baird2-1-5Scott Becker5/2. 2nd-$75,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs. Isaac Murphy Stakes. PPHorse (Med...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Entries, Saturday

1st_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6½f. 2nd_$28,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$65,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$60,000, hcp, 3YO, 1mi. 5th_$35,000, mdn cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up, 5f. Heals the Soul118Frozen Assets118. Twice too Many118Sea Song113. R King Kong118Mutakaamil125. Big Red Style118High Yield Kitten118. Full Send118Smiling Teufles118. 6th_$21,000,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Early Entries, Tuesday August 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Pizza Charlie (L), 119R. Allen, Jr.5-6-9William Martin. 6Chocolate Philling (L), 124W. Alencar3-2-6Mark Maddox. 2nd-$32,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Every Little Bit (L), 119P. Morales1-3-xLance Stokes. 2Lil H (L), 121K. Fox6-6-7Scott...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Early Entries, Thursday August 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Rosehill Road (L), 119D. Butler2-3-6Bernell Rhone. 3Classic Whiskey , 119M. Arroyo4-7-4Frank McKinley. 4Left of Center (L), 124I. Hernandez4-5-5Bernell Rhone. 5Canterbury Gold (L), 124A. Quinonez6-5-8Tim Padilla. 6Honors Honor (L), 124K. Harr8-10-7Sue Wiley. 2nd-$16,000, Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

1st_$17,500, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$17,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f. 4th_$43,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 6f. All Star Justice122He's a Warrior122. Bravo Express122Jeff the Runner118. Empire's Score122Unbridled Victor122. Vice Cop120. 5th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Early Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Breathlessnthesand (L), 120K. Kimura5-6-4Dale Desruisseaux. 3Social Justice (L), 120S. Civaci6-2-10Robert Gerl. 4Sir Grayvenscroft (L), 122C. Husbands4-4-8Gordon Colbourne. 5King of Gypsies (L), 124D. Moran8-6-7Paul Buttigieg. 6My Boy Christian (M), 120A. Santosx-x-xBancroft DeSouza. 7Dominant Factor (L), 120D. Fukumoto6-4-9Michael Mattine. 8Gendragon (L), 120E. Wilson5-3-2Steven Chircop. 2nd-$29,800, Claiming $10,000-$9,500,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Colonial Downs Entries, Monday August 16th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Liberty Isle (L), 118C. Hernandez5-2-3Dallas Stewart8/5. 2Morena Dancer , 118J. Urdaneta9-7-xPatty Burns20/1. 3Bunny Princess (L), 124J. Rivera, Jr.4-6-5Maria Mejia12/1. 4Maybe Later (L), 118A. Beschizza8-2-4Michelle Lovell9/5. 5Joya Del Sur (L), 118V. Rosales6-x-xCarlos Munoz5/1. 6My Coralena (L), 118C. Lopez4-x-xThomas Vance9/2. 2nd-$25,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$22,900, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, clear. Off 12:39. Time 1:06.37. Fast. Also Ran_Sorority Sister, Penniesanddimes. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $13.90. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-5-1) paid $8.35. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $32.85. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Arapahoe Park Results Thursday August 12th, 2021

6th-$7,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Hazy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.540, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 51.550. $1 Pick 3 (5-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $55.50. $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $54.30; $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $13.80; $1 Quinella (1-8) paid $9.80; $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-5-3) paid $32.97; $1 Trifecta (8-1-5) paid $53.50;
Delaware Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Delaware Park Early Entries, Wednesday August 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Will Take Roses (L), 117N. Mangalee3-3-2Victor Carrasco, Jr. 3Atlantic Princess (L), 117R. Alvarado, Jr.6-6-6Gerald Bennett. 4Mikey's Jewel (L), 117J. Rodriguez6-1-4Thomas Iannotti, IV. 5Long Point Beach (L), 121A. Cruz2-7-6Hugh McMahon. 6Texas Reward (L), 117E. Lopez4-1-1Thomas Iannotti, IV. 7Creative Alibi (L), 119C. Lopez6-9-3Saul Ramirez. 8Congaree Rose (L),...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Grande Prairie

2nd_$3,900, , 3YO up, 3f. 3rd_$3,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f. 4th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f. 5th_$4,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f. 6th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f. Red Sparrow124Instant Wyn124. Smiling Bay124Gabby124. Spanish Diva124Businessindubai124. 7th_$4,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 4f. Formal Tux124Roman Steel124. Sasses...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Saratoga-9-Add

9th_$90,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., showers. Off 5:40. Time 1:02.64. Firm. Scratched_Lot of Honey, Jen's Battle, Beautiful Karen. Also Ran_Athena Dancer, Mosienko, Snicket, Proper Grammar, Canarsie Angel, Fractorzation, Shesasuperfreak. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $9,782.00. $1 Grand Slam (1/2/6-1/3/7-4/5/6-3) 4 Correct Paid $616.50. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $95.25. $1 Exacta (3-11) paid $155.75. $0.1 Superfecta (3-11-1-2) paid $618.75. $0.5 Trifecta (3-11-1) paid $460.25.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Tillamook County Fair Early Entries, Friday August 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Hold On Im Gone (BL), 128J. Wooten, Jr.1-3-9Roberto Herrera. 4La Michelle (B), 128J. BirdRattler6-6-7Donald Young. 5Wanna Be Fierce (BL), 128C. McKenzie1-1-4Clifton Dennis. 6Okey Dokey Road (BL), 128J. Lopez3-1-1John Harris. 2nd-$3,600, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Charles Town-5-Add

5th_$19,800, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, clear. Off 9:21. Time 1:20.84. Fast. Scratched_Stride On By, Ministry of Magic, Eisele. Also Ran_Mio Becoming, Let's Get Physical, Twentytwenty, Officer Unbridled. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-9) 3 Correct Paid $736.10. Daily Double (3-9) paid $693.60. $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $58.60. $1 Superfecta (9-6-7-1) paid $861.70. $1 Trifecta (9-6-7) paid $232.20.
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 3

A-grounded out for Gutierrez in the 7th. b-flied out for Minter in the 8th. E_Votto (5), Suárez (16), Soler (1). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 8. 2B_India (20), Suárez (15), Winker (32). HR_Winker (24), off Muller; Naquin (14), off Tomlin; India (14), off Tomlin; Farmer (11), off Tomlin; Stephenson (7), off Santana; Albies (20), off Hoffman. RBIs_Winker 4 (71), Suárez (63), Naquin 3 (60), India (49), Farmer 2 (43), Stephenson (35), Swanson (61), Albies (76). SB_Swanson (9).

Comments / 0

Community Policy