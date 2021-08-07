Evangeline Downs Results Friday August 6th, 2021

2nd_$3,900, , 3YO up, 3f. 3rd_$3,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f. 4th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f. 5th_$4,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f. 6th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f. Red Sparrow124Instant Wyn124. Smiling Bay124Gabby124. Spanish Diva124Businessindubai124. 7th_$4,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 4f. Formal Tux124Roman Steel124. Sasses...