Evangeline Downs Results Friday August 6th, 2021
7th-$29,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 25.050, 49.020, 1:13.800, 1:26.300, 00.000, 1:38.660. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. New Eagle120514-24-13-hd4-2½1-½D. Saenz4.602.402.201.30. Big Money Machine12346664-2½1-hd2-1¼T. Thornton3.402.802.40. Just Gun It120622-32-42-12-hd3-hdP. Cotto, Jr.4.405.70. Dance Kingdom120331-½1-½1-hd3-1½4-2½J. Dominguez6.70. Bayou Jam117155-½5-165-15-1G. Melancon6.50. Big Power Red117243-1½3-1½5-½66T. Kennedy10.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-5) 3 Correct Paid...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
