Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Evangeline Downs Results Friday August 6th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

7th-$29,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 25.050, 49.020, 1:13.800, 1:26.300, 00.000, 1:38.660. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. New Eagle120514-24-13-hd4-2½1-½D. Saenz4.602.402.201.30. Big Money Machine12346664-2½1-hd2-1¼T. Thornton3.402.802.40. Just Gun It120622-32-42-12-hd3-hdP. Cotto, Jr.4.405.70. Dance Kingdom120331-½1-½1-hd3-1½4-2½J. Dominguez6.70. Bayou Jam117155-½5-165-15-1G. Melancon6.50. Big Power Red117243-1½3-1½5-½66T. Kennedy10.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-5) 3 Correct Paid...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allowance#D#Bayou#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Early Entries, Friday August 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Frac Attack (L), 123I. Mosqueira5-5-11Nicholas Nosowenko. 3Sundance Hit (L), 123D. Fukumoto2-2-11Anthony Pottinger. 4Tracking Gold (L), 121A. Santos4-9-11Norman McKnight. 5Knight Kingdom (L), 120C. Husbands11-7-9Jamie Attard. 6Denmark (L), 121S. Civaci5-2-2Martin Drexler. 2nd-$53,200, Claiming $25,000-$23,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast...
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

1st_$17,500, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$17,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f. 4th_$43,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 6f. All Star Justice122He's a Warrior122. Bravo Express122Jeff the Runner118. Empire's Score122Unbridled Victor122. Vice Cop120. 5th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Grande Prairie

2nd_$3,900, , 3YO up, 3f. 3rd_$3,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f. 4th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f. 5th_$4,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f. 6th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f. Red Sparrow124Instant Wyn124. Smiling Bay124Gabby124. Spanish Diva124Businessindubai124. 7th_$4,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 4f. Formal Tux124Roman Steel124. Sasses...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Arlington Entries, Saturday August 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Absolute Chaos (L), 120J. Loveberry1-3-3James DiVito7/2. 3Kosher Cowboy (M), 117C. Emigh8-6-1Joel Zawitz15/1. 5Medal of Fact (L), 121J. Leparoux6-2-3Brian Cook12/1. 6Science (L), 117L. Saez4-8-1Brad Cox2/1. 7Khozan's Success (L), 117E. Baird2-1-5Scott Becker5/2. 2nd-$75,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs. Isaac Murphy Stakes. PPHorse (Med...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Early Entries, Thursday August 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Rosehill Road (L), 119D. Butler2-3-6Bernell Rhone. 3Classic Whiskey , 119M. Arroyo4-7-4Frank McKinley. 4Left of Center (L), 124I. Hernandez4-5-5Bernell Rhone. 5Canterbury Gold (L), 124A. Quinonez6-5-8Tim Padilla. 6Honors Honor (L), 124K. Harr8-10-7Sue Wiley. 2nd-$16,000, Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Entries, Saturday

1st_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6½f. 2nd_$28,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$65,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$60,000, hcp, 3YO, 1mi. 5th_$35,000, mdn cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up, 5f. Heals the Soul118Frozen Assets118. Twice too Many118Sea Song113. R King Kong118Mutakaamil125. Big Red Style118High Yield Kitten118. Full Send118Smiling Teufles118. 6th_$21,000,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Ellis Park Early Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2My Favorite Uncle (L), 118M. Murrill3-4-7D. Lukas. 4Marvelousmoondance (L), 118R. Bejarano10-2-2Walter Bindner, Jr. 2nd-$51,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Bamalama (L), 118C. Lanerie3-2-5Brian Williamson. 2Southern Rags (L), 118J. Talamo2-2-8Patrick Huffman. 3Aeronaut , 118F. Geroux5-2-6Vickie Foley. 4Ghostlore...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Colonial Downs Entries, Monday August 16th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Liberty Isle (L), 118C. Hernandez5-2-3Dallas Stewart8/5. 2Morena Dancer , 118J. Urdaneta9-7-xPatty Burns20/1. 3Bunny Princess (L), 124J. Rivera, Jr.4-6-5Maria Mejia12/1. 4Maybe Later (L), 118A. Beschizza8-2-4Michelle Lovell9/5. 5Joya Del Sur (L), 118V. Rosales6-x-xCarlos Munoz5/1. 6My Coralena (L), 118C. Lopez4-x-xThomas Vance9/2. 2nd-$25,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Arapahoe Park Results Thursday August 12th, 2021

6th-$7,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Hazy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.540, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 51.550. $1 Pick 3 (5-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $55.50. $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $54.30; $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $13.80; $1 Quinella (1-8) paid $9.80; $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-5-3) paid $32.97; $1 Trifecta (8-1-5) paid $53.50;
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Arlington

1st_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f. 2nd_$75,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f. 4th_$75,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$75,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Mike Spellman Memorial Stakes. White Lies118Launch Away118. Bramble Queen118Northern Alliance118. Summer Day118Romantic Attack118. Kingsbury Dream120Risky Risky Risky118. Embarrassing118Strollin...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$15,800, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$24,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$20,000, cl $20,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 11/8mi. Geh Schnell116Grandgran107. Clyde Park113Gizmo Jones103. Levanto119Last Drop of Wine122. Make the Rules107. 5th_$25,500, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f. Exonerated Prez115Sharks Cove114.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Tillamook County Fair Early Entries, Friday August 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Hold On Im Gone (BL), 128J. Wooten, Jr.1-3-9Roberto Herrera. 4La Michelle (B), 128J. BirdRattler6-6-7Donald Young. 5Wanna Be Fierce (BL), 128C. McKenzie1-1-4Clifton Dennis. 6Okey Dokey Road (BL), 128J. Lopez3-1-1John Harris. 2nd-$3,600, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Arapahoe Park-6-Add

6th_$7,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, hazy. Off 2:09. Time 0:51.55. Fast. Also Ran_My Meadow, Intoxicating Kiss, Miss Ellie's Girl, Lg Sheza Randomcat, Dusty Sky. $1 Pick 3 (5-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $55.50. $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $54.30. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $13.80. $1 Quinella (1-8) paid $9.80. $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-5-3) paid $32.97. $1 Trifecta (8-1-5) paid $53.50.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Saratoga-9-Add

9th_$90,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., showers. Off 5:40. Time 1:02.64. Firm. Scratched_Lot of Honey, Jen's Battle, Beautiful Karen. Also Ran_Athena Dancer, Mosienko, Snicket, Proper Grammar, Canarsie Angel, Fractorzation, Shesasuperfreak. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $9,782.00. $1 Grand Slam (1/2/6-1/3/7-4/5/6-3) 4 Correct Paid $616.50. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $95.25. $1 Exacta (3-11) paid $155.75. $0.1 Superfecta (3-11-1-2) paid $618.75. $0.5 Trifecta (3-11-1) paid $460.25.
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

DP_Washington 2, New York 1. LOB_Washington 4, New York 7. 2B_Robles (19), Kieboom (2). HR_Nimmo (3). SB_Nido (1). Nolin pitched to 1 batter in the 4th. Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter. T_2:28.
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Thursday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Isaac Mattson to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Tyler Wells from the 10-day IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Arizona 12, San Diego 3

A-flied out for Strahm in the 5th. b-lined out for Crismatt in the 7th. c-walked for Poppen in the 7th. d-walked for Mantiply in the 8th. e-flied out for Hill in the 9th. E_Marte (2). LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 10. 2B_Pham 2 (17), Grisham (18), P.Smith (22), Rojas (23), C.Kelly (7). 3B_Frazier (1), Cronenworth (6). HR_Peralta (6), off Darvish. RBIs_Frazier (2), Cronenworth (55), Hosmer (53), P.Smith 4 (40), C.Kelly 2 (29), Peralta 2 (48), Rojas 2 (30), VanMeter (22), Hager (2).

Comments / 0

Community Policy