The Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain transfer put the Paul Pogba saga on hold as the capital club is on the verge of landing the former FC Barcelona forward. Nonetheless, the Ligue 1 side continues to monitor the Manchester United midfielder, and there’s optimism that they can land the 28-year-old this summer. A recent report from The Athletic suggested that PSG would wait until next summer to land the France international on a free transfer.