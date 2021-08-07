SDPD makes arrest in alleged hate-crime assault on LGBTQ group at Mission Beach bonfire
MISSION BEACH — San Diego police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of a hate-crime assault on a group of LGBTQIA+ people earlier this week in Mission Beach. Jose Carlos Irra was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, San Diego police Capt. Scott Wahl said in a news release Friday. Online jail records indicate the weapon was not a gun.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
