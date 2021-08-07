Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

SDPD makes arrest in alleged hate-crime assault on LGBTQ group at Mission Beach bonfire

By Alex Riggins
sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSION BEACH — San Diego police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of a hate-crime assault on a group of LGBTQIA+ people earlier this week in Mission Beach. Jose Carlos Irra was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, San Diego police Capt. Scott Wahl said in a news release Friday. Online jail records indicate the weapon was not a gun.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
San Diego, CA
Society
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Lgbtq#Bonfire#Crime Stoppers#Felony Assault#Sdpd#Lgbtqia#The Union Tribune#Lrb 888 Rrb 580 8477
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical storm watch imminent for Florida as Fred forecast to strengthen

Tropical Depression Fred continued on its path northwest towards Florida on Thursday after being downgraded by The National Hurricane Center Wednesday from a tropical storm. As of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located approximately 180 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. Tropical storm watches remained in effect for portions of the Bahamas, and areas of Cuba. The Florida Keys and portions of the South Florida peninsula could be under storm watch later Thursday. The storm previously passed through the high mountains of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy