Is it weird that I'm kind of cheering about the upcoming Harlem Globetrotters appearance in Missoula being canceled? That does sound kind of mean, doesn't it? But hear me out! I was pretty excited when I saw that the Globetrotters would be coming to the Adams Center in September. My daughter is six-and-a-half and she's getting into sports. We have an adjustable hoop in the neighborhood and she does a pretty good job of making some shots when the rim is on the lowest setting. So I figured it would be fun to take her to see the the Globetrotters and all their hijinks when they rolled through Missoula. Then I realized I would be out of town on the night they were scheduled to be here. So I'm not pumped about the fact that the Globetrotters aren't coming - I'm just hoping they'll reschedule for a day that I'll be able to take my daughter.