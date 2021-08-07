Air Quality Alert issued for Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 08:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Elbert; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Phillips; Sedgwick; Washington AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 800 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 AM SUNDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Limon, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Cripple Creek, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Ordway, Eads, La Junta, Las Animas, Lamar, Walsenburg, Kim, Trinidad and Springfield. WHEN...800 PM Friday August 06 to 900 AM Sunday August 08 IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from California wildfires will begin to move into eastern Colorado late Friday night and spread in a southeasterly direction across the plains of eastern Colorado during the day on Saturday. Expect the heaviest smoke impacts in sheltered valley locations where atmospheric mixing is more limited. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.