Air Quality Alert issued for Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Park, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 08:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Clear Creek; Gilpin; Grand; Jackson; Park; Summit AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 800 AM SATURDAY UNTIL 900 AM SUNDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Moffat, Routt, Jackson, Grand, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Eagle, Summit, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Mesa, Pitkin, Lake, Park, Delta, Gunnison, Chaffee, Fremont, Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray, Hinsdale, Saguache, Custer, Dolores, Montezuma, San Juan, La Plata, Mineral, Archuleta, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Conejos and Costilla Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Craig, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Granby, Hot Sulphur Springs, Kremmling, Meeker, Rangely, Glenwood Springs, Eagle, Vail, Breckenridge, Central City, Georgetown, Grand Junction, Aspen, Leadville, Fairplay, Delta, Gunnison, Buena Vista, Salida, Canon City, Montrose, Nucla, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Saguache, Westcliffe, Dove Creek, Cortez, Silverton, Durango, Hermosa, Honeyville, Rockwood, Creede, Pagosa Springs, Del Norte, South Fork, Alamosa, Conejos and San Luis. WHEN...800 AM Saturday August 07 to 900 AM Sunday August 08 IMPACTS...Widespread smoke has been observed across the advisory area Saturday morning, particularly across northwestern and west- central Colorado where the smoke has been heavy. Smoke will continue to spread from northwest to southeast across the advisory area through Saturday afternoon with areas of moderate to heavy smoke expected through at least Sunday morning. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.