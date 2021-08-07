Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 08:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Boulder; Broomfield; Denver; Douglas; Jefferson; Larimer; Weld ACTION DAY FOR MULTIPLE POLLUTANTS FROM 400 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 400 PM SATURDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Action Day for Multiple Pollutants. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Friday August 06 to 400 PM Saturday August 07 IMPACTS...Action Day for Multiple Pollutants is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non- ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021. Ozone levels in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category are possible Friday afternoon, with fine particulate concentrations possibly reaching the Unhealthy category on Saturday as smoke from California wildfires increases rapidly across the Front Range region late Friday night. CDPHE requests that activities, such as driving non- ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.