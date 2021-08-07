Land of Illusion releases findings from independent investigation into health, safety protocols

BUTLER COUNTY — Land of Illusion is releasing the findings from an independent investigations the park requested following the July death of a Dayton teen at the park.

On Friday, park officials revealed that they hired an independent investigator to “undertake an assessment and gap analysis of the park’s health and safety policies, procedures and programs.” The investigator was hired two days after Mykiara Jones, 14, died in a suspected drowning at the water park.

The investigator, Dan Wood, of Industrial Safety Services of Ohio, said his findings revealed that there were “no violations of law or regulations” connected to the July 20 accident. The statement said “Land of Illusion follows all applicable Federal, State, and local laws and regulations and in many areas has policies, practices and procedures that exceed the requirements of those regulations.”

Park Owner, Brett Oakley released a statement saying the accident “has been devastating for a family, their friends and our entire community, including our guests, team of employees and the first responders who were there that afternoon.”

Oakley wrote that water parks similar to Aqua Adventures are growing across the state and called for additional regulations to be implemented by state and local authorities.

In the statement, Oakley said park officials “will continue to cooperate with all state and local officials who are investigating the tragic event on July 20. We encourage them to complete their investigations and share the results of them with the citizens of our community and state. We welcome the scrutiny and oversight of all appropriate state and local authorities.”

On Tuesday, News Center 7 reported that the Ohio Department of Agriculture notified Land of Illusion that it plans to fine the business $500 for illegally operating an inflatable at the amusement park.

