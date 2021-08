This morning, the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk made a comeback after going virtual last year. “It is almost like a family reunion of coming back together and being able to share stories with one another and check in on one another and really keep that great energy that we have with the people that come out,” said walk co-lead Ann Zediker. “We care about them and they care about us and we all care about the cause so it’s really great to be together again.”