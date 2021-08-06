Sentinel Real Estate Acquires 276-Unit Jacksonville Apartment Community

Cortland has begun construction of Cortland ChampionsGate, a 355-unit project in the master-planned resort community of ChampionsGate in Orlando. The community will blend two-, three- and four-story buildings featuring white stucco exteriors, bronze windows and brown barrel tile roofs. In addition, the community layout will prioritize the pedestrian with a primary axis that links the western end of the property through a series of courtyards to the lake on the eastern edge of the site, which will be wrapped by a quarter-mile walking/jogging trail. Featuring more than 11,000 square feet of amenity space, Cortland ChampionsGate will appeal to residents looking for hospitable, resort-style living. In addition to a ground-floor fitness center and a coffee bar/study area, the property will house two sky lounges, one of which will be two stories.