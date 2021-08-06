Cancel
Real Estate

Sentinel Real Estate Acquires 276-Unit Jacksonville Apartment Community

By David Cohen
connectcre.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSentinel Real Estate Corp. has acquired Bainbridge Town Center East, a 276-unit multifamily property in Jacksonville. The sales price was not disclosed. Units at the property range from one to three bedrooms and feature wood-style flooring in kitchens and living rooms, modern kitchens with designer white cabinetry, ceramic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include a saltwater pool with sundeck and cabanas, a poolside lounge area, grills, a hammock grove, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio and private training room, community lounge with cyber café, game room with shuffleboard and billiards as well as a dog park.

