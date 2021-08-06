Newport Capital Partners Snags 161K-SF Orlando Shopping Center
Newport Capital Partners has acquired West Colonial Oaks, a 160,792-square-foot, grocery-anchored, community shopping center in Orlando. The sales price was not disclosed. Located on the southwest corner of West Colonial Drive (SR 50) and North Hiawassee Road, WCO is currently 94% leased and its largest tenant is national discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet which offers food products, housewares, books, bed and bath products and other necessity goods. Additionally tenants include Fancy Fruit & Produce, Office Depot, Crazy Buffet, Family Dollar, Olive Garden, and Optum Primary Care.www.connectcre.com
