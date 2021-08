WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tens of thousands of pigs will be euthanized in the Dominican Republic over an African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak. The announcement comes after authorities sent 389 samples from pig farms across the country to U.S. labs. Authorities say the only way to stop the disease is to euthanize the entire pig population where ASF has been detected. Officials are still investigating the origin of the outbreak and have not said exactly how many pigs are affected by the virus. The government has announced it will pay farmers the market price of each animal euthanized. This virus does not affect humans.