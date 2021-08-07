Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

6260 Strongbow Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23120

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOME WILL BE UNDER CONSTRUCTION SOON, scheduled to be completed this Spring. ACT SOON! There is still time for the Purchaser to select design options. The Grayson floorplan boasts spacious rooms, open-concept living, and loads of flexible space. The designer kitchen features a large center island along with a walk-in pantry and butler's pantry with plenty of storage space. The kitchen opens to the breakfast nook and family room, complete with fireplace. Just off the breakfast nook is covered porch and deck, great for outdoor entertaining! And don't forget about the 1ST FLOOR BEDROOM w/ full bath. The owner's suite is on the second floor and has a tray ceiling, large WIC and private bath. The remainder of the second floor consists of a loft space and three additional bedrooms. In FoxCreek, residents enjoy the amenities and many benefits of this award-winning master-planned community. Amenities include, swimming pool w/ splash park, clubhouse w/ fitness center, heated indoor pool, walking paths, tennis courts, sports fields and playgrounds! (HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Photos & visual tour are from builder's library & shown as an example only. Colors, features & options will vary).

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Strongbow#Playgrounds#Design#Loft#Home#Purchaser#Wic#Foxcreek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy