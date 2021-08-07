6260 Strongbow Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23120

HOME WILL BE UNDER CONSTRUCTION SOON, scheduled to be completed this Spring. ACT SOON! There is still time for the Purchaser to select design options. The Grayson floorplan boasts spacious rooms, open-concept living, and loads of flexible space. The designer kitchen features a large center island along with a walk-in pantry and butler's pantry with plenty of storage space. The kitchen opens to the breakfast nook and family room, complete with fireplace. Just off the breakfast nook is covered porch and deck, great for outdoor entertaining! And don't forget about the 1ST FLOOR BEDROOM w/ full bath. The owner's suite is on the second floor and has a tray ceiling, large WIC and private bath. The remainder of the second floor consists of a loft space and three additional bedrooms. In FoxCreek, residents enjoy the amenities and many benefits of this award-winning master-planned community. Amenities include, swimming pool w/ splash park, clubhouse w/ fitness center, heated indoor pool, walking paths, tennis courts, sports fields and playgrounds! (HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Photos & visual tour are from builder's library & shown as an example only. Colors, features & options will vary).