Fortnite Presents Rift Tour With Ariana Grande

By Daniel Medina
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite is back with its virtual concerts this time featuring one of today’s hottest artists, Ariana Grande. The Rift Tour will span three days so if you miss the first one don’t panic, you’ll have a couple more chances to see the mega pop star in action. The first event will take place on August 6th at 6 ET. Show 2 will be on August 7th at 2 PM ET. While the third and final day of the event will feature multiple showings at 12 AM ET, 10 AM ET, and finally 6 PM ET. So if you’re a fan of Ariana Grande and have access to Fortnite then you really have no excuses. This is a concert you will not want to miss.

