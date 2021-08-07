Remembering Jay Pickett: General Hospital Actor Dies at 60

Jane Withers grew up in the spotlight. The child actress made herself famous when she was cast as Shirley Temple’s nemesis, and she didn’t stop there. Her career did not end after her child acting days were over. She went on to portray several famous roles, and the world has known who this woman is for the better part of a century. It is with a heavy heart that the world mourns the loss of this wonderful woman. She was among the last of the stars who bedazzled Hollywood in the 1930s and 40s, and she will be missed terribly by her friends, her family, and the fans who have followed her career for so many decades.