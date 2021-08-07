Remembering Jay Pickett: General Hospital Actor Dies at 60
Even if the name leaves you with a furrowed brow, the face is one most everyone recognizes immediately. Jay Pickett is one of the most famous, most beloved daytime soap opera actors of all time, and his life was cut tragically short when he died at the age of 60 in 2021 while on the set of a new film in which he had a role. Pickett is forever remembered as the man who made so many characters famous on daytime television, and his fans, his friends, and his family are currently honoring his legacy as one of the best daytime television actors of all time.www.tvovermind.com
