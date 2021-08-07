Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Remembering Jay Pickett: General Hospital Actor Dies at 60

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if the name leaves you with a furrowed brow, the face is one most everyone recognizes immediately. Jay Pickett is one of the most famous, most beloved daytime soap opera actors of all time, and his life was cut tragically short when he died at the age of 60 in 2021 while on the set of a new film in which he had a role. Pickett is forever remembered as the man who made so many characters famous on daytime television, and his fans, his friends, and his family are currently honoring his legacy as one of the best daytime television actors of all time.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Pickett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Boise State University#Horse#Hollywood#Caldwell#Mfa#General Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Soap opera star Jay Pickett dies ‘suddenly’ on movie set

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has “passed away suddenly” while filming a movie in Idaho. Pickett, 60, was on the “Treasure Valley” set when he died Friday, director Travis Mills said Sunday in a statement online. “Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive,” Mills wrote. “Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking ...
CelebritiesTVLine

Port Charles' Jay Pickett Dead at 60

Soap actor Jay Pickett of Port Charles fame passed away Friday at the age of 60, according to a Facebook post by film producer Jim Heffel. The official cause of death has not yet been released. “Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” Heffel...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Recast Leak – Who Is Next In Port Charles?

General Hospital spoilers suggest a sweet moment involving little Donna is coming up soon, but this will be a difficult moment for those involved as well. Viewers are ready and waiting for Sonny to remember who he really is and return to Port Charles. There have been signs Sonny’s return may happen soon. Now, this new apparent script leak reveals a bit more.
TV & VideosComicBook

Rumpelstiltskin Actor Jay Pickett Dies on Movie Set at 60

Veteran actor and soap opera star Jay Pickett has reportedly passed away at the age of 60. The actor is best known for his work on Rumpelstiltskin, as well as soap operas such as Port Charles, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Pickett's death, which happened on July 30, 2021, reportedly occurred on the set of a Western film he was filming titled Treasure Valley. The news was confirmed on the film's official Facebook page, in a post from costar Travis Mills. The exact cause of death is currently unknown, but he reportedly was sitting on a horse when the death occurred.
CelebritiesSoap Opera Digest

Soap Vet Dead At 60

Jay Pickett (ex-Frank, PORT CHARLES et al) passed away on July 30 at the age of 60 while filming a movie in Idaho. The film’s co-producer, Jim Heffel, shared a Facebook post announcing the news, writing, “Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also coproducer with myself andVernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind [partner].” Pickett was born on February 10, 1961 in Spokane, WA. His first soap role was as DAYS’s Chip from 1991-92; he also appeared in a host of prime-time projects, including NCIS: LOS ANGELES and QUEEN SUGAR. He is survived by wife, Elena, and their three children: Maegan and Michaela, and son, Tyler. Soaphub.com first reported the news.
CelebritiesWXIA 11 Alive

Reports: Jay Pickett of 'Days of Our Lives' dies at 60

Jay Pickett, an actor known for his roles in soap operas like "Days of Our Lives" and "Port Charles" died Thursday, according to reports. Pickett was in the process of filming a movie he wrote and was to star in, called "Treasure Valley." One of his co-stars on the film, Jim Heffel, announced Pickett's death on Facebook over the weekend.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Jane Withers: Actress Died at 95

Jane Withers grew up in the spotlight. The child actress made herself famous when she was cast as Shirley Temple’s nemesis, and she didn’t stop there. Her career did not end after her child acting days were over. She went on to portray several famous roles, and the world has known who this woman is for the better part of a century. It is with a heavy heart that the world mourns the loss of this wonderful woman. She was among the last of the stars who bedazzled Hollywood in the 1930s and 40s, and she will be missed terribly by her friends, her family, and the fans who have followed her career for so many decades.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Caldwell Native and Soap Star, Jay Pickett, Dies On Set in Idaho

Not only was Jay Pickett a soap star, making appearances on General Hospital, Port Charles, and Days of Our Lives; he wrote and was producing and starring in a movie called Treasure Valley right here in Idaho, his home state. The film centers around Jack Braun, a cowboy in search of his daughter whom he thought died in a tragic fire. Sadly, the actor passed away while filming a scene on set on Friday, July 30th, 2021.
Idaho StateTwin Falls Times-News

Idaho actor Jay Pickett, the star of ‘Soda Springs’ and multiple soap operas, dies at 60

BOISE — Jay Pickett, the actor who starred in “Soda Springs,” an independent movie filmed in Idaho, died on Friday. He was 60. Pickett had credits in over 50 films and was featured in soap operas such as “Port Charles, “Days of Our Lives” and “General Hospital,” according to IMDB. An actor who often played cowboys, Pickett was in the process of filming another movie he wrote called “Treasure Valley” when he died on set in Owyhee County.
TV Showssoapsindepth.com

Maurice Benard Previews Sonny’s Return on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

With every day that passes, GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Sonny becomes more and more ingrained in the life amnesiac “Mike” is building both in Nixon Falls and in his romantic relationship with Nina. Meanwhile, back in Port Charles, Sonny’s widow, Carly, is preparing to marry his right-hand man, Jason. Sooner or later, Sonny’s past is bound to come back to him — and portrayer Maurice Benard recently weighed in on what he thinks will be an epic confrontation!
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Kirsten Storms Leaves GENERAL HOSPITAL Temporarily

When Maxie said an emotional farewell to her baby girl Louise in the July 19 episode, that was also Kirsten Storms saying goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL. The exit is only temporary, and was also expected because the actress had to take time off of work in order to undergo brain surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy