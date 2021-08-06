4-Year-Old, 19-Year-Old Shot During Funeral On West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old and a 19-year-old are hospitalized after they were shot Friday evening on Chicago’s West Side.

According to police, the two were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of W. Washington around 7:15 p.m. when they were shot from an unknown direction. Family was gathered for a funeral in West Garfield Park.

The 19-year-old man, who was the intended target, was struck in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The 4-year-old girl was struck in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.