All eyes will be on Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball in the 2021-22 season as the Hornets try to make a leap. However, teams have plenty of film on the reigning Rookie of the Year and will be sure to make his life harder on a nightly basis. Ball’s game will continue to grow and improve to counter what defenses throw at him, but he is going to have a lot of help from another young player on his squad who will prove to be the Hornets’ X-factor: Miles Bridges.