Ariana Grande Fortnite Concert Secret Moment Discovered
The Ariana Grande concert went down in Fortnite today, and judging by the reactions over on Twitter, players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices are pleased with the first huge concert since Travis Scott lit up the battle royale game last year. That said, while almost everyone has been talking about Ariana, others have noticed a hidden, secret moment that could have big ramifications for the free-to-play game.comicbook.com
