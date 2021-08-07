Cancel
Texas State

Man hid cameras in his North Texas house to record people changing clothes, police say

By Emerson Clarridge
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hickory Creek man hid two cameras that recorded three people without their knowledge in bathrooms in his house, police alleged on Friday. Brad Simpkins, 46, was himself recorded in videos installing one of the cameras, according to a description of the Hickory Creek police investigation that is included in an arrest warrant affidavit. He was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of three counts of invasive visual recording, a felony.

