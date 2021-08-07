Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

See it, hit it: Billings Mustangs' Anthony Amicangelo keeps simple approach during tear

By GREG RACHAC 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS — Hitting is Anthony Amicangelo’s business, and he gets particular satisfaction out of one rudimentary aspect to his approach at the plate. “I pride myself on being able to put bat to ball, that contact aspect,” said Amicangelo, the Billings’ Mustangs sweet-swinging left fielder. “I try to get on base for the guy behind me, instead of taking big swings or letting pitches go that I know I can handle.”

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Billings, MT
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billings Mustangs#Hitting Streak#Cincinnati Reds#Pioneer League#Frontier League#All American#Covid#Perfect Game Usa#The Cincinnati Reds#Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Fans Waited Outside Wrigley Field to See Off Anthony Rizzo

Cubs fans waited outside Wrigley to see off Rizzo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs traded away the ultimate fan favorite, Anthony Rizzo. The move came less than 24 hours before the trade deadline and the Cubs got two prospects from the New York Yankees in return.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Broncos RB Reportedly Carted Off Field With Injury

The Denver Broncos were dealt a tough blow at training camp on Thursday afternoon as one of their top-three running backs went down with an apparent injury at practice, rendering his status unknown just two days before the team’s preseason opener. According to Mike Klis of 9News, former Minnesota Vikings...
Billings, MT406mtsports.com

Billings Mustangs and Rocky Mountain Vibes split twin bill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs and Rocky Mountain Vibes split a Pioneer League baseball doubleheader here Sunday. In the first game, the Vibes scored four times in the bottom of the fifth en-route to the 7-5 victory. In the finale, the Vibes attempted a comeback with four runs...
Billings, MT406mtsports.com

First-place Billings Mustangs keep second-half wins coming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs, sitting atop the second-half standings in the Pioneer League's North Division, notched another victory on Monday afternoon, downing the Rocky Mountain Vibes 9-8. The Mustangs (11-4, 29-34) captured the series 4-2 and have won their first three series to start the second-half campaign.
Burlington County, NJDaily Journal

Krankowski keeps hitting, keeps pitching and keeps adapting

SOUTHAMPTON – A different ending would be great. Ronnie Krankowski has played baseball for 15 years in the Rancocas Valley League. He's never been a champion. He'll get a chance beginning Wednesday, when the Pine Barrens Phantoms face the Cinnaminson Reds in Game 1 of the best-of-five league championship series.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Billings Mustangs win in 9th against Missoula PaddleHeads

BILLINGS — Anthony Amicangelo doubled home the winning run in the ninth inning for the Billings Mustangs on Monday night in beating the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads 8-7 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park. Tristen Carranza opened the bottom of the ninth with a walk. After Christian Sepulveda struck out...
MLBchatsports.com

Tyler Stephenson ends his homecoming with a 'surreal' homer; Reds rout the Braves

ATLANTA – Tyler Stephenson watched his ninth-inning homer Thursday drop over the fence in right-center field and he couldn't help but smile. He ended his homecoming with a homer. Stephenson's family and friends, sitting in a section behind the Cincinnati Reds' dugout, filled the entire ballpark with their loud cheers....
Sportstigernet.com

Re: See what you hit

I hope Skalski stops the targeting. He is lucky he didn't break his neck on that shot on Fields. I like Skalski and appreciate his heart and intensity, but he and other Tiger defenders have been way too sloppy with targeting during the last couple seasons. Tiger D is starting to look like the U on defense with the cheap shots. If Skalski can't clean up the hits, I hope some underclassmen outcompetes him and takes his starting spot.
Houston, TXchatsports.com

Keeping it simple: Dana Holgorsen goal is to “win games” in 2021

Houston football head coach Dana Holgorsen fielded questions from the media late Wednesday morning during the American Athletic Conference’s virtual 2021 football media day. With the Cougars going 7-13 in their first two seasons under Holgorsen, UH fans have begun to grow restless wondering if and when the football program would carry its own weight and exhibit the on-field success that many of the University’s other athletic programs have recently shown.
Missoula, MT406mtsports.com

Bill Speltz: Rural Arlee woman does it again, winning 100-mile horse race in dark of night

MISSOULA — In the wee hours of the morning on a lonely trail in north central Wyoming, Suzanne Hayes let the tears flow. She had just repeated as champion of the 51st annual Big Horn 100 horse endurance race near Shell, Wyoming. Once again her tender loving way of treating her horse had paid off handsomely in a treacherous, 17-plus-hour odyssey that finished with five hours of riding in the dead of night.
Sweetwater, TXSweetwater Reporter

Mustangs may keep headlines coming

Sweetwater hopes to have a newsmaking football season after hiring new coach Russell Lucas this past March. The 2021 team is ranked No. 9 in Class 4A D-II by Texas Football magazine after going 8-2 this past season. The Mustangs' opening scrimmage will be held Aug. 13 against Lamesa, while the season opener vs. Stephenville is set for Aug. 27.
Helena, MT406mtsports.com

'Heck of a run': Helena Senators take second at Northwest Regionals

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A four-month journey from Opening Day to the Championship Game of the Northwest Regional Tournament came to an end for the Helena Senators with a 9-3 loss to Idaho Falls on Sunday. While the Senators fell short of making it to the Legion World Series, they finished...

Comments / 0

Community Policy