Economic prospects have diverged between advanced economies and emerging and developing markets. The disruption in the global economy during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to induce aftershocks that impact the economic recovery in some parts of the world. For instance, empty shipping containers are stranded in less-frequented ports while there have been shortages on busier routes. Furthermore, temporary shortages of commodities have occurred amid shifting spending patterns: for instance, increased expenditure towards housing and work-from-home electronics. However, despite these constraints on international trade, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update July 2021 forecasts the global economy to expand by 6.0% and 4.9% in 2021 and 2022, respectively.