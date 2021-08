Is winning a medal in the Olympics a proud moment? Or, serving in the army? Or, is it by showcasing your talent on domestic and international platforms? Well, none of these are worthwhile, you know what will make our whole nation proud and will prompt the Chief Minister himself to honour you is definitely ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’. Yeah, all you got to do is memorize some lame lyrics and recite them while making a video on Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube, and boom you will be the upcoming star, and all the media and citizens of the country will be behind you.