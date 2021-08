The statewide “CA COVID-19 Rent Relief” program (also commonly referred to as “Housing is Key”) is now open and taking applications to help income-eligible households with 100% of rent and utilities, for both past and future amounts owed. Santa Monica renters and property owners are urged to review income eligibility and apply today at housing.ca.gov or by calling (833) 430-2122. This rental assistance program, along with the statewide eviction moratorium, is intended to keep families housed, shield tenants from eviction, and help both landlords and tenants recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.