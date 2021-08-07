Senate Report: A busy summer of events in the district

It has been a busy summer in our communities, and I’m pleased to be participating in many of our events, including the Freeborn County Fair that started this week. I hope all of you get a chance to check out the carnival, listen to live music and participate in the many engaging activities available. Arik Matson was honored at the fair, recognizing him for his and his family’s sacrifice for our community, which is deeply appreciated and will never be forgotten. Next week, the Mower County Fair will begin, and I hope to see you there!