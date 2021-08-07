Cancel
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis works out in center field, says he'll 'definitely' be back soon

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO -- All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres spent about an hour shagging fly balls in center field Friday, leading to some intrigue about what position he'll play when he returns from his latest shoulder injury. Tatis smoothly covered a lot of ground, leaped to...

Jayce Tingler
Jake Cronenworth
Trent Grisham
Tony Gwynn
San Diego Padres
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Exits Friday's game

Tatis exited Friday's game against the Rockies with an apparent left shoulder injury, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Tatis missed time earlier in the season with a left shoulder issue, and he appeared to be in considerable pain after he slid into third base in the bottom of the first inning Friday. The severity of the issue isn't yet known.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Lands on injured list

Tatis landed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation Saturday. Tatis left Friday's game against the Rockies after aggravating the dislocated shoulder he suffered back in early April. He missed the minimum of 10 days that time around, though it's unclear if he'll require a longer absence in this instance. Jake Cronenworth starts at shortstop in his absence Saturday, while Ha-Seong Kim could also spend time at the position in the near future.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reevaluation coming in 10 days

Tatis (shoulder) will be reevaluated in 10 days, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Tatis' shoulder issues date back to the dislocation he suffered in early April. He aggravated the injury Friday against the Rockies. He underwent an MRI on Saturday, and while he isn't being recommended anything other than rest for now, the fact that he won't even be reevaluated for 10 days indicates that he's in line for more than a minimum-length absence.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Not in Saturday's lineup

Tatis (shoulder) will not start Saturday against the Rockies. Tatis left Friday's game after aggravating the shoulder subluxation that sent him to the injured list early in the season. The Padres appear to be less concerned about the problem this time around, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to the lineup. Jake Cronenworth will start at shortstop in his absence.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Making significant progress

Tatis (shoulder) has made "very significant" improvements recently, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The Padres initially feared that Tatis could require season-ending surgery on his shoulder if he didn't make enough progress shortly after he landed on the 10-day injured list July 31, but the team has been pleased with his recovery so far. The 22-year-old has been hitting in the cage recently, and manager Jayce Tingler is hoping the shortstop will be able to hit on the field soon. Tatis said Friday that he'll "definitely" return from the injured list this year, and he worked in the outfield ahead of the team's game against the Diamondbacks, Lin reports. He still has several hurdles to clear before he'll be able to return to game action, but he's trending in the right direction.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Move to outfield appears likely

Tatis has worked exclusively in the outfield while rehabbing from his latest shoulder injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The superstar shortstop is making steady progress toward a return, but he has yet to take any grounders at shortstop. Instead, he has been spending time learning the intricacies of playing the outfield, with Monday's work described as his "most stringent" activity in the outfield to date. San Diego has yet to officially announce the position shift, though outfield coach Wayne Kirby sounded like the move is a near certainty. "When it is decided, he's going to be good out there," Kirby stated Monday. "He'll be at the top of the food chain." Tatis could see time in both center and right field upon his return in an effort to reduce the likelihood of another shoulder injury.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Padres have encouraging update about Fernando Tatis Jr.

There were some fears that season-ending shoulder surgery might be on the table for Fernando Tatis Jr. It sounds like that’s no longer the case, and not only that, but the San Diego Padres shortstop might be ready to play again sooner rather than later. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Mom is the Family’s Backbone

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is arguably the face of MLB, following in and surpassing the footsteps of his father Fernando Tatis Sr. Tatis is a legitimate candidate to win National League MVP as his Padres vie for a playoff spot out of the NL West. For all the baseball talent he acquired from his father, who spent 11 years in Major League Baseball and famously hit two grand slams in one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s Tatis Jr.’s mother who acts as the support system for the family.
MLBBleacher Report

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Suffers Partial Shoulder Dislocation Injury

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Tatis went down near third base in the bottom of the first inning after trying to advance from second on an error. He was 1-for-1 before exiting and was replaced by Ha-Seong Kim.
MLButicaphoenix.net

Fernando Tatis Jr. contract details: Massive 14-year deal from Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is happy in San Diego, and why wouldn’t he be?. He’s surrounded by a wealth of talented players and a front office that’s clearly committed to winning a World Series; the offseason of high-level talent acquisition has been spectacular for Padres fans. And the Padres are, obviously, happy that Tatis is happy. And they’re happy that their fans are happy with Tatis — his jersey ranked fourth in sales among all MLB players in 2020. So the player and the club reportedly agreed to a deal that will keep the rising superstar in town for a long, long time. The terms, as reported by multiple sources: 14 years, $340 million.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Surgery option 'on the table' for Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. could have season-ending surgery if his partially dislocated left shoulder doesn't show marked improvement during his stint on the 10-day injured list. The Padres placed Tatis on the injured list on Saturday, and manager Jayce Tinger said the surgery could be "on...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt on slide, leaves game

SAN DIEGO — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres appeared to injure his left shoulder sliding awkwardly into third base against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night and left the game. Tatis, the NL starting shortstop in the All-Star Game, singled and advanced on Manny Machado’s...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. preparing to play in outfield

Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the injured list 10 days ago, and it seemed as though the Padres star was perhaps closer to a season-ending surgery on his bothersome shoulder than a return to the field. Now, however, it looks as if Tatis has once again recovered enough from his latest shoulder issue that he’ll be able to get back into San Diego’s lineup, and a new position appears to be in the works.
MLBnumberfire.com

Trent Grisham in center field for San Diego on Thursday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is batting eighth in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Grisham will patrol center after Jurickson Profar was benched against left-hander Kyle Freeland. numberFire's models project Grisham to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,500.
MLBallfans.co

Astros: Jake Odorizzi, Martin Maldonado should continue to happen

Entering Tuesday, Jake Odorizzi had a huge target on his back, as Houston Astros‘ fans and reporters had exploited his declining production. After a rough start in Los Angeles, the right-hander was due for a bounce back appearance. A changing of guard occurred behind home plate, as Martin Maldonado was...

