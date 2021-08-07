Police: Vehicles shot up at Midtown gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are investigating after two vehicles were reportedly shot up at a Midtown gas station Friday. Memphis Police say the shooting happened at the Citgo station on Lamar Avenue near McLean Boulevard just before 5 p.m. According to police, officers saw a white Charger back into one of the pumps. Police say a man got out of the truck and went into the gas station while another man pumped gas into the car.www.wreg.com
Comments / 2