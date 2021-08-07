Consumer Reports Can’t Recommend the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport

If you were a carmaker planning, conceptualizing, and executing a competitor to the venerable Jeep Wrangler, one might think one easy win would be found in building a better interior. After all, a Wrangler is designed to be cleaned out with a garden hose. Functional? Absolutely. But nice? Perhaps in the eye of the beholder, but measured on a scale with interiors across autodom, the Jeep's leaves much to be desired. So, does the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco 4x4 SUV get a jump on its main competitor by simply having a better cabin? Not exactly, as some parts of the new Bronco's interior are great, some need some work, and one attempts to turn a round object into a rectangle. Read on for what we found within a four-door Outer Banks model.