Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Consumer Reports Can’t Recommend the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport

By Peter Corn
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport and regular Ford Bronco will likely be remembered as the cars that represented the COVID-19 times the best. The Ford Bronco Sport was highly anticipated due to its killer looks and affordable price for an off-roader. However, the line has been met with delay after delay, and now that the Bronco Sport is out and about, it’s letting some people down. In fact, Consumer Reports finished its review and is not able to recommend the baby Bronco.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 3

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco Sport#Consumer Reports#The Bronco Sport#Suv#Bronco Sport#Cr#Verison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2021 Ford Bronco Owners Say Their Hardtops Are Coming Apart Already

You'll have that on these big jobs. Ford's revival of the Bronco nameplate has been huge for off-road enthusiasts. After all, the U.S. hasn't really seen a two-door, trail-capable SUV that isn't a Jeep since the Bronco was last sold in 1996. It also helps that the base model is such an attractive buy, though as we all know, it hasn't been a perfect process.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There Could Be More Ford Bronco Quality Problems

The reborn Ford Bronco continues to be one of the most popular new vehicles on sale right now. There have been several cases of early buyers attempting to cash in by flipping their SUVs for six-figure sums. Not everyone will take the bait, but some desperate people will. However, sometimes it's best to wait until the second model year for any new vehicle in order to allow time for some early issues to be resolved.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Made Possible By ‘Underground Team’ Within Company

It was announced that the Ford Bronco would be returning after a roughly two-decade absence way back at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and last summer, the 2021 Ford Bronco was officially revealed. As Ford Authority exclusively reported last October, the development of the Bronco was actually a swift process, one facilitated by the existence of the Ford Ranger. But as it turns out, we can also thank an “underground team” within the automaker for pushing to bring the Bronco back as well.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Owners Have The Strangest Problem

Any time a brand-new vehicle hits the market there are bound to be some first model year issues. The Ford Bronco is no exception. The good news is that none of these issues are serious, like poor hardtop build quality and paint wear on the roll bar. They're not dangerous and don't affect vehicle safety or anything mechanical. Still, they're a nuisance for owners. And now there appears to be yet another one, though only certain trim levels seem to be affected.
CarsCNET

Ford to replace every single Bronco molded-in-color hardtop

It's not a good day for certain 2021 Ford Bronco owners, and those with pending deliveries. On Thursday, the automaker announced a campaign to replace every molded-in-color hardtop built for Broncos produced with the option. Whether owners took delivery of their SUV, it's awaiting a quality check or hasn't begun production, every last one will get a new MIC hardtop.
Carscbslocal.com

Ed’s Driveway: Ford Bronco

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re behind the wheel of the brand new version of an old friend. The Ford Bronco is a legendary name, and now the brand new Bronco has arrived. It’s the Bronco Sport, a sharp looking, very capable vehicle that’s available now. This is the first Bronco out. It’s the smaller version of the Bronco, but it has a great look, all wheel drive, and a nice interior. The EPA mileage estimate on the three cylinder sport is 25 in the city, and the four cylinder gets 21 in the city.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford Bronco Interior Review: The Good, The Bad, The Unexpected

If you were a carmaker planning, conceptualizing, and executing a competitor to the venerable Jeep Wrangler, one might think one easy win would be found in building a better interior. After all, a Wrangler is designed to be cleaned out with a garden hose. Functional? Absolutely. But nice? Perhaps in the eye of the beholder, but measured on a scale with interiors across autodom, the Jeep's leaves much to be desired. So, does the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco 4x4 SUV get a jump on its main competitor by simply having a better cabin? Not exactly, as some parts of the new Bronco's interior are great, some need some work, and one attempts to turn a round object into a rectangle. Read on for what we found within a four-door Outer Banks model.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Bronco Likes To Whistle While It Works, Owners Aren't As Happy

It's been over a month since 2021 Ford Bronco deliveries began. While some buyers are desperately trying to resell their new off-roader for ridiculous sums of money, most are driving the reborn off-roader and enjoying every minute of it. Well, almost every minute. It seems at least some new Broncos...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Every 2021 Ford Bronco With an Unpainted Hardtop Needs a New One

The supply chain disaster continues for Ford as another gut-punch is dealt to current and hopeful Bronco owners. Ford is having the absolute worst luck launching its revived Bronco. There's been a litany of delays, mostly related to supply chain issues. Production looked good to go for a little while, but as of Thursday, the honeymoon is over. There's no other way to put this: If you haven't received your Bronco with a molded in color hardtop, you'll likely be waiting until October at the soonest.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Is Stealing Customers From Other Brands

There's no question the 2021 Ford Bronco is one of the hottest new vehicles to arrive this year. Despite some delays (and a few quality issues), the off-road SUV is off to an incredible sales start. Not only that, but it's luring away drivers from rival brands. Stated within Ford's...
Plymouth, MIfordauthority.com

2001 Ford Bronco Research Model Shown In Public For First Time Ever

The sixth-generation 2021 Ford Bronco was a hit, stylistically speaking, with most everyone when it was revealed last summer. Regardless, the 2001 Ford Bronco research model also left a very favorable impression when it was revealed decades ago, and most were hoping that it would reach production. Alas, that didn’t happen, and the model had never even made a public appearance – that is, until Ford Authority caught the 2001 Ford Bronco research model at the Hagerty Concours d’Elegance of America in Plymouth, Michigan.
Carsfordauthority.com

Over 70 Percent Of 2021 Ford Bronco Buyers Are New To The Blue Oval

It was quite evident last summer, when the 2021 Ford Bronco was revealed, that The Blue Oval had a massive hit on its hands. Folks had waited a quarter-century for the rugged off-road SUV to return, and the automaker unveiled the sixth-gen model to considerable fanfare, then proceeded to rack up 190,000 reservations for the new Ford Bronco. But now, we’re beginning to see just who those 2021 Ford Bronco buyers are, and many of them are what automakers refer to as “conquest sales.”
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

There’s a Hennessey Ford Bronco and It Might as Well Have 1 Million HP

Of course, the new Hennessey Ford Bronco doesn’t actually have 1 million horsepower. However, it might as well have. That is kind of the ethos at Hennessey. To give an example, the Hennessey Venom F5 makes 1,817 hp and supposedly can hit 300 mph. Again, this isn’t 1 million, but it really might as well be. So, what kind of sorcery did Hennessey do this time to make a 2021 Ford Bronco fit in with the crew?
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Listed for $150,000 on eBay

As it turns out, dealerships aren't the only salespeople cashing in on the all-new Ford Bronco craze and inflating sticker prices due to high demand and low supply. Ford has experienced production delays due to the pandemic and a shortage of semiconductor chips, which has pushed back deliveries of its vehicles in general—the Bronco included—and resulted in canceled orders. However, the automaker recently announced the start of production for the 2021 Bronco this past June, and with reservation holders first in line, walk-ups are gonna need to wait. Or will they?
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Ford Bronco Could Drop A Few Color Options

The Ford Bronco has been one of the most anticipated and sought-after vehicles in recent memory. By all reports, it lives up to the hype. Just a few months after production began in earnest, Ford is now looking towards the next model year. Leaked images shared on Bronco6g.com suggest that we may see the 2022 color palette slimmed down to a few choice options.
Carsfordauthority.com

Jeep CEO Welcomes Ford Bronco To Off-Road Segment

It’s no secret that the 2021 Ford Bronco was designed specifically to compete against the current off-road SUV segment stalwart, the Jeep Wrangler. Since the sixth-gen Ford Bronco was revealed last summer, Jeep has worked to reassure dealers that the Wrangler can compete with the new Bronco, and the automaker has launched two models that offer something the Bronco doesn’t, at least yet – the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe and V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392, as well as the Sasquatch-fighting Wrangler Xtreme Recon package. Now, a few weeks after Land Rover’s CEO welcomed the Bronco to the off-road SUV segment, Jeep CEO Christian Meunier is doing the same.

Comments / 3

Community Policy