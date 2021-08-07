Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Panama, Colombia to facilitate safer migrant passage to US

By Rogelio FIGUEROA, Juan JosÃ© RodrÃ­guez con IvÃ¡n Pisarenko en la provincia de DariÃ©n
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awuRX_0bKSJldY00
A group of migrants wait to leave the San Vicente Migrant Reception Station in Meteti, Darien province, Panama, on August 5, 2021, on their way to the United States /AFP/File

Panama and Colombia agreed Friday to facilitate the controlled transit of undocumented migrants seeking to reach the United States, in an attempt to slow the surge of people and protect them from organized crime.

The two countries will establish a series of quotas next week of migrants that each nation can receive.

So far this year, 49,000 migrants have crossed the border between Colombia and Panama, as many as in the last four years combined, fleeing the crisis caused by the pandemic, poverty and violence in their home countries.

The agreement followed a meeting in the town of Meteti, in southern Panama, attended by Colombian vice president and foreign minister Marta Lucia Ramirez and Panamanian foreign minister Erika Mouynes, in addition to other ministers and senior security officials.

Another Panamanian delegation will travel to Colombia Monday "to determine a number, a quota of migrants" who can "be received in a safe and orderly manner by the Panamanian side," Mouynes said.

"We are going to regularize a contingent or a daily amount of people who preferably move through a single place, who have a single place of arrival in Panama," Ramirez added.

Both countries will also examine possible transportation alternatives to prevent migrants from having to cross a deadly jungle corridor known as the Darien Gap.

Colombia and Panama also agreed to organize police and judicial cooperation to prevent criminal networks from taking advantage of undocumented migrants to develop their operations.

At an upcoming regional meeting that will include the United States, the two nations will seek to join a regional quota agreement that would allow the controlled passage of migrants.

The surge in migrants is threatening to overwhelm the care centers Panamanian authorities have set up to care for them after they pass through the Darien Gap.

For several weeks, thousands of migrants, including minors and pregnant women, have been stranded in the Colombian port town of Necocli as they wait for boats to cross into neighboring Panama.

The Gulf of Uraba, on Colombia's northern coast, is one of the main transit points for refugees from nearby Latin American nations as well as Africa and Asia.

Comments / 25

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Refugees#Africa#Afp File#Colombian#Panamanian#Latin American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
ImmigrationThe Guardian

UN refugee agency concerned as US deports migrants to southern Mexico

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has expressed concern about a new US practice of transferring asylum seekers and migrants expelled under public health orders by plane to southern Mexico. Those being expelled may have urgent protection needs and risk being sent back to the very dangers they have fled in...
Immigrationmarketresearchtelecast.com

Colombia and Panama seek to resolve the migration crisis at the border

The foreign ministries of Panama and Colombia agreed last Friday restrict the growing flow of migrants, mainly Cubans and Haitians, who cross the Darien Gap daily, which marks the border between the two Latin American states, heading for the United States. The objective of the measure is to set “a...
Immigrationomahanews.net

UNHCR alarmed over US 'expulsion flights' to southern Mexico

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) raised concern on Wednesday over a new policy by the United States, using public health orders linked to COVID-19, to expel some asylum-seekers and migrants by flying them to southern Mexico. Calling on the Biden Administration to end the practice, UNHCR said the Government was...
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

'Unprecedented' number of migrants cross Mexico border: US govt

An "unprecedented" number of migrants were intercepted illegally crossing the US-Mexico border in July, the head of America's Homeland Security department has said. "We are encountering an unprecedented number of migrants in between the ports of entry at our southern border," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a press conference in Texas Thursday.
ImmigrationThe Day

Surge in migrants seeking the U.S. alarms Panama

The number of migrants trekking through one of the world’s most dangerous jungles to reach the U.S. has surged nearly twentyfold since the start of the year, overwhelming towns along the route and threatening to aggravate the crisis at the U.S. southern border. More than 19,000 migrants walked to Panama...
Immigrationtucsonpost.com

More Cubans Try Dangerous Trip to US Across Florida Straits

ORLANDO NODARSE, CUBA - Zuleydis Elledias has gotten up each morning for the past two months hoping for a phone call, a message - any news on the fate of her husband and nephew, who disappeared at sea after the boat they were in capsized as they tried to reach Florida.
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Panama and Colombia are two countries in South America. To make it easier for migrants to enter the United States in a safe manner

Panama and Colombia are two countries in South America. To make it easier for migrants to enter the United States in a safe manner. In an effort to curb the influx of people and safeguard them from organized crime, Panama and Colombia agreed on Friday to permit the controlled transit of unauthorized migrants aiming to reach the United States.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

'Not the plan': Guatemalan migrants lament fast-track deportations

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala has begun to receive flights of undocumented migrants sent back from the United States under a new policy allowing fast-track expulsions for some families at the U.S.-Mexico border, Guatemalan and U.S. authorities said on Wednesday. The measure announced by U.S. officials last week, called “expedited...
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Commentary: US and Colombia can bring order to Caribbean chaos

For many Americans, the Caribbean Sea conjures up visions of gorgeous beaches, friendly resorts and sparkling turquoise waters. Unfortunately, this has become a very difficult summer in the region, showing why the U.S. needs to devote more attention to its closest neighbors. From Cuba and Haiti in the north to Venezuela in the south and Nicaragua in the west, red danger flags are flying.

Comments / 25

Community Policy