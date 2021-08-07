Is the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Worth its Six-Figure Price Tag?

The 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT is the brand’s latest offering for the e-tron GT, mixing together the performance of the e-tron GT with the RS heritage that we have come to know and love from Audi. This performance-oriented luxury sedan is well-rounded in almost every way, and opens the market for high-end electric cars to buyers interested in something other than a Tesla. But, you don’t get all of that without a cost, and for the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT, that price isn’t exactly budget-friendly for the average consumer. With a six-figure starting price, is the performance trim e-tron GT worth the money?