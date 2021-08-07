Cancel
Cars

Is the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Worth its Six-Figure Price Tag?

By Gabrielle DeSantis
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
The 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT is the brand’s latest offering for the e-tron GT, mixing together the performance of the e-tron GT with the RS heritage that we have come to know and love from Audi. This performance-oriented luxury sedan is well-rounded in almost every way, and opens the market for high-end electric cars to buyers interested in something other than a Tesla. But, you don’t get all of that without a cost, and for the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT, that price isn’t exactly budget-friendly for the average consumer. With a six-figure starting price, is the performance trim e-tron GT worth the money?

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

