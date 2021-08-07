Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:48.69

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 48.69)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

