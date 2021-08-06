Cancel
Man Pulled From City Park's Duck Lake Identified As Joseph Crecelius

By Logan Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the man recovered from Duck Lake at Denver’s City Park on Tuesday evening. Thirty-six-year-old Joseph Crecelius was pulled from the murky waters of Duck Lake about two hours after the Denver Fire Department’s water rescue team was notified.

A witness at the scene told firefighters that a bicyclist fell into the water, a department spokesman told CBS4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xp0ve_0bKSJboI00

The first diver in the water swims in the area of a floating backpack and clothing items during Tuesday’s search operation at Duck Lake. (credit: CBS)

Searchers immediately discovered clothing items and a backpack floating on the surface but were unable to locate Crecelius visually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwn1I_0bKSJboI00

(credit: Denver Fire Department/Twitter)

Duck Lake is thick with algae and bird waste. The island at its center is considered the fourth largest cormorant rookery in the state, according to the City of Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AuVWQ_0bKSJboI00

A 2014 photo of Double Crested Cormorants in Littleton. (credit: Peter Pereira)

A search of online public record revealed no Colorado residence for Crecelius. His last know address, dated 2020, was in Bedford, Indiana.

