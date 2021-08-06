Man Pulled From City Park’s Duck Lake Identified As Joseph Crecelius

DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the man recovered from Duck Lake at Denver’s City Park on Tuesday evening. Thirty-six-year-old Joseph Crecelius was pulled from the murky waters of Duck Lake about two hours after the Denver Fire Department’s water rescue team was notified.

A witness at the scene told firefighters that a bicyclist fell into the water, a department spokesman told CBS4.

Searchers immediately discovered clothing items and a backpack floating on the surface but were unable to locate Crecelius visually.

Duck Lake is thick with algae and bird waste. The island at its center is considered the fourth largest cormorant rookery in the state, according to the City of Denver.

A search of online public record revealed no Colorado residence for Crecelius. His last know address, dated 2020, was in Bedford, Indiana.