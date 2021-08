After six years of marriage, comedian John Mulaney has filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler. The two confirmed their split in May. John Mulaney has filed for divorce from wife Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage. According to TMZ, the comedian, 38, filed the papers in New York on Friday, July 23. The filing comes two months after the couple confirmed their separation in May. HollywoodLife has reached out to John’s rep for comment, and will update this accordingly when we hear back.