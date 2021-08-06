DraftKings impresses Wall Street with sales growth and NFT plans
The reopening of restaurants, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues has cut into some online activities but apparently not online gambling. DraftKings reported Friday that its second-quarter revenue jumped 320 percent from a year ago to $298 million as customers placed wagers on spring and summer sporting events like the Masters, the NBA playoffs, Wimbledon, and UFC fights. Wall Street analysts on average had forecast revenue of only $247 million.www.bostonglobe.com
