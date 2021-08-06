Cancel
Boston, MA

DraftKings impresses Wall Street with sales growth and NFT plans

By Aaron Pressman
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reopening of restaurants, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues has cut into some online activities but apparently not online gambling. DraftKings reported Friday that its second-quarter revenue jumped 320 percent from a year ago to $298 million as customers placed wagers on spring and summer sporting events like the Masters, the NBA playoffs, Wimbledon, and UFC fights. Wall Street analysts on average had forecast revenue of only $247 million.

