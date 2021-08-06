‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff is Casting in Saugerties, New York

If you've been patiently waiting for something new to watch since To All the Boys: Always and Forever, we have a new show for you. Based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows teenager Belly as she deals with love and loss over the course of a magical summer. Han, who also wrote the pilot, will serve as a coshowrunner alongside Gabrielle Stanton. Joining the cast as Belly's older brother Steven is Manifest's Sean Kaufman. We already know how the three-book series ends, but we can't wait to see where the Amazon Prime Video show takes Belly's story. You can check out the rest of the cast ahead.