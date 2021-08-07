Grizzlies aiming for breakthrough season

They only won one more game than they did during the 2019 high school football season, but it still felt like the Grizzlies made substantial strides in 2020. Logan went 4-7 last fall, earned a big victory over Bear River and was very competitive in loses to Provo, Highland (Idaho) and Green Canyon. With seven returning starters on defense and six on offense, the Grizzlies are hopeful they can move up in the Region 11 pecking order this season, especially since teams like Bear River, Sky View and Green Canyon graduated a wealth of impact performers.