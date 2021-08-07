Emory Schley: Today’s column wraps up 50-year career

This is the final column, number 2,303 in this series, and I thought I’d reminisce with some highlights along the way. In the almost 17 years you and I have written this column, we’ve touched on many facets of life here in Beautiful Marion County. I’ve shared with you –– and you with me –– our favorite eating places, favorite events, tips on everything from adjusting rear-view mirrors in your car to making a better pot of coffee and doing it more cheaply!