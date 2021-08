Wilson was sent from Atlanta to Pittsburgh along with Ricky DeVito on Friday, with Richard Rodriguez going the other way, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Wilson broke into the majors as a 20-year-old back in 2018 but has thus far shown very little at the big-league level, struggling to a 5.90 ERA in 76.1 innings. At age 23, he still has plenty of time to improve, but he has a lot of work to do just to look like a passable back-end starter. He's at least found himself with an organization that has little reason not to give him the opportunity to prove himself, however.