Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, TX

War Of Words Intensifies After Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Removes Maskless Commissioner J.J. Koch From Meeting

By J.D. Miles
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eyddp_0bKSHoM900

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A showdown over masks in a Dallas County Commissioner’s Court meeting has led to a lawsuit and an effort to remove Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

County Commissioner J.J. Koch told CBS 11 he was blindsided by Judge Jenkins when Jenkins forced him to leave a Dallas County Commissioner’s Court meeting for not wearing a mask.

“I got to find out about it around 9:01 as I’m sitting there waiting for the invitation,” said Koch, County Commissioner for District 2.

Koch says he would have been willing to work with Jenkins over a new rule requiring masks in meetings.

Instead he said he was ordered to leave even though he says he’s been vaccinated.

“I was shocked at the audacity of Judge Jenkins,” said Koch. “Fortunately I was allowed to leave with my dignity.”

Koch has filed a lawsuit against the county judge accusing him over overstepping his authority and violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders prohibiting mask mandates.

Koch’s attorney, Warren Norred, even seeks in the lawsuit to remove Judge Jenkins from his elected position for abusing his power

“It’s your standard tiny tyrant activity, you see this all the time,” said Norred. “Here’s a guy nobody knew who he was prior to COVID-19. Now he’s the big cheese.”

In a statement, Judge Jenkins told CBS 11, “The enemy is the virus and not each other. Masking indoors is an important public safety measure.”

A judge has denied a temporary restraining order to stop Jenkins from requiring masks, setting the stage for another possible mask showdown when commissioners meet again on August 17.

Comments / 13

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Maskless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Gov. Greg Abbott responds to San Antonio, other cities defying mask order

Gov. Greg Abbott has formally responded to local governments and school districts that are defying his executive order banning face mask mandates. In a news release on August 11, Abbott announced any school district, public university, or local government official that decides to defy the order will be taken to court. He notes the Texas Disaster Act states that the governor has the power to guide the state through emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Gov. Abbott, AG Paxton File Petition To ‘Strike Down’ Dallas County Mask Order

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In response to a face mask mandate signed by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have filed a petition with an appeals court to stop the order. The mask mandate was issued in Dallas County despite an executive order by Abbott that bans such orders. Jenkins said the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations led to his decision to require masks inside school and businesses. A district court judge in Dallas County had also issued a temporary restraining order late Tuesday evening on Abbott’s executive order. Abbott and Paxton said...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Temporary Restraining Order Issued On Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order Banning Mask Mandates

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A District Court Judge in Dallas County issued a temporary restraining order late Tuesday night, August 10, on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by local governments and school districts. There was a hearing Tuesday afternoon, and Judge Tonya Parker made her ruling Tuesday night. Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted shortly after 9:00 p.m., “Moments ago, I received a copy of The Hon. Tonya Parker’s order enjoining @GovAbbott from stopping local mask requirements here. I’ll get feedback from health, education and business leaders tonight and in the morning with the anticipation of issuing an emergency order tomorrow.” Moments ago,...
Texas Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Texas county wins court order overriding governor’s mask ban

Local Texas officials trying to force people to wear masks to guard against the resurgent COVID-19 virus got a boost Tuesday from a state judge who sided with San Antonio’s top elected officials that state emergency powers laws don’t let the governor override local mask mandates. Governor Greg Abbott, a...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Schools are defying Texas Gov's controversial order on masks

The measures were rolled out as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state as the highly contagious delta variant spreads. “I felt now we are in an urgent crisis. Despite whatever authority the governor has, he is responsible for the state of Texas and I’m responsible for Dallas ISD,” Dallas Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘The Enemy Is The Virus Not Greg Abbott’ Says Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins While Updating On COVID-19 Spike

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas health and county officials held a news conference to discuss the current coronavirus pandemic on August 10. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins kicked off the discussion by saying, “The enemy is not Greg Abbott, it’s not each other, it’s not the unvaccinated. The enemy is the virus itself.” When it come to “the virus,” current COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in North Texas. As of August 9, 2021 Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 796 additional positive cases in Dallas County, 718 confirmed cases and 78 probable cases. Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Adult infectious disease...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Who’s Right? State Appeals Court In Dallas To Weigh In On Mask Mandate Dispute Between Gov. Abbott And Judge Jenkins

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a legal showdown between Gov. Greg Abbott and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins that could have implications across Texas. The 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas is considering whether the governor’s executive order banning local governments from setting mask mandates supersedes the mask mandate by Jenkins for all businesses, public schools and day care centers in Dallas County.
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Abbott appeals for out-of-state help against COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help Monday to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas. The request came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in the county already were requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Meantime,...
Tarrant County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Tarrant, Collin Counties Won’t Have Mask Mandates, Judges Say

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The judges of Tarrant and Collin counties have said they will not mandate face masks despite an order issued in Dallas County Wednesday afternoon. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed an executive order that requires masks inside schools, businesses and county buildings. He cited the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the reason for his decision. Jenkins’ mandate also came despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that bans mask mandates. A district court judge in Dallas County issued a temporary restraining order late Tuesday evening on Abbott’s executive order. With the mask order going into effect in...

Comments / 13

Community Policy