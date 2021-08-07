Air Quality Alert issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Polk; Hubbard; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; West Becker; West Marshall; West Polk AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended the Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category. * WHERE...Northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke is lingering across northwestern Minnesota ahead of a low pressure system currently in South Dakota. Smoke will slowly dissipate during the overnight hours Friday and should be in the Yellow (Moderate) AQI category range by Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find additional information about health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and- health.