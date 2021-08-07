Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craighead by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 01:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Craighead The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Craighead County in eastern Arkansas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 150 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jonesboro, Valley View, Apt, Herndon and Craighead Forest Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Fayette County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette; Washington; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania Eastern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 957 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Connellsville, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, Youngwood, West Newton, Brownsville, New Stanton, South Connellsville, Perryopolis, Seven Springs, Calumet-Norvelt, Dunbar, Lynnwood-Pricedale, Roscoe, Everson, Fayette City, Allenport, Stockdale, Republic and Vanderbilt. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Adams County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Hamilton, Highland, Hocking, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 22:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Pike; Ross; Scioto HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS TODAY A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will likely result in the heat index reaching between 95 and 100 degrees this afternoon. If you have to be outdoors, please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Scotland County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Scotland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SCOTLAND COUNTY At 434 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Memphis, Rutledge, South Gorin, Crawford, Scotland County Fairgrounds, Memphis Memorial Airport, Spillman Mound, Sand Hill, Bible Grove, Hitt, Kilwinning and Etna. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Monroe County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Monroe Middle Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Marathon - Key Colony Beach - Layton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - http://ready.gov/ - Local weather conditions and forecasts: NOAA/Florida Keys National Weather Service - http://www.weather.gov/key/
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 06:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 613 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, McDowell Mountain Park and Fort McDowell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 09:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1115 AM MST. * At 902 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, McDowell Mountain Park and Fort McDowell. Additional locations that will experience flooding include Areas along Sycamore Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 07:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 728 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek and Seven Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 05:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 08:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 508 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Fire Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Salt River. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Fire Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Four Peaks, Saguaro Lake and Salt River Tubing Recreation Area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 07:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 728 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek and Seven Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 09:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1115 AM MST. * At 902 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, McDowell Mountain Park and Fort McDowell. Additional locations that will experience flooding include Areas along Sycamore Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 08:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 812 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, New River, Sun City West, Cave Creek, Deer Valley Airport, Vistancia and Anthem. This includes the following highways AZ Route 303 between mile markers 121 and 130. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 13 and 22. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 216 and 225. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coolidge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 08:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 812 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, New River, Sun City West, Cave Creek, Deer Valley Airport, Vistancia and Anthem. This includes the following highways AZ Route 303 between mile markers 121 and 130. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 13 and 22. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 216 and 225. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 07:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 08:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 759 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Fire Burn Scar. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Salt River. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Fire Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Four Peaks, Saguaro Lake and Salt River Tubing Recreation Area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 17:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 557 PM PDT, Areas of heavy rainfall continue, mainly south and west of Elgin. Excessive runoff and flash flooding remain possible along Meadow Valley Wash and Kane Springs Wash through the early evening. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Caliente, Kershaw-Ryan Campground and Elgin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 16:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Nevada * Until 745 PM PDT. * At 438 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain between Caliente and Elgin. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly and may impact low water crossings on highway 317 along Meadow Valley Wash. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Caliente, Kershaw-Ryan Campground and Elgin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Broward The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 515 AM EDT. * At 311 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Parkland, Wilton Manors, Lazy Lake, Broadview-Pompano Park, Village Park, Palm Aire and Sawgrass Mills Mall. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hamilton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN HAMILTON COUNTY At 814 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continue across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coolidge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 22:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL YUMA COUNTY At 1011 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tyson, Tacna and Roll. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 38 and 47. This includes the following streams and drainages Big Eye Wash, Mohawk Wash, Gila River and Mohawk Canal. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

