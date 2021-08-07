Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kit Carson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kit Carson County through 830 PM MDT At 808 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Stratton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Kit Carson County County. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 421 and 440. Highway 385 between mile markers 178 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0