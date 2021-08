A year ago, Jim Herman did the improbable. Sitting 194th in the FedEx Cup points standings entering the Wyndham Championship, the 43-year-old veteran pulled off an out-of-nowhere win in the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale to leap all the way to 54th in the standings. It was the biggest jump of any player in the history of the Wyndham, moving Herman easily inside the top-125 threshold needed to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.