Ohio State football 2021 projected depth chart, start of fall camp offense

We routinely go through the exercise of projecting the two-deep depth chart for Ohio State football. We start when all the games are done from the previous season as a way-too-early look ahead, then do another at spring and then into fall camp again. We’ll finish it off with our final call right before the start of the season, but it’s time again with fall preseason camp starting this week.

Unlike last year, we actually have some observations that we’ve been able to look at with access to practices opened up much more than it was last season during the depth of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ve seen a few surprises too that we’ll get into, and we also have a few highly touted prospects now on campus or coming soon to add into the mix. Of course, there are always injuries to keep an eye on as well.

It all leads into our projected two-deep depth chart for Ohio State in 2021. Here’s where we believe things stand at this point with still a few weeks to go before the first game of the fall against Minnesota.

Quarterback

Team Brutus quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls out a play during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

C.J. Stroud

Class in 2021: RS Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 205-pounds

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Backup

Jack Miller

Class in 2021: RS Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 215-pounds

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

Where things stand

We’re still making the call for Stroud to be the starter when the seal is broken on the season. He’s going to continue to be pushed by Jack Miller, Kyle McCord, and even Quinn Ewers now, but he has shown that he has the most trust of the coaches and possesses the rawest talent. The big question we’re all waiting to see is where Ewers fits into the mix. We say there’s just not enough time for him to make a big splash. He might be the QB of the future starting next season though.

Running Back

Ohio State running back Master Teague III had 514 yards rushing and a team-high eight touchdowns in 2020, remarkable considering he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in spring practice. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Master Teague

Class in 2021: Junior

Measurables: 5-feet, 11-inches, 225-pounds

Hometown: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Backup

Miyan Williams

Class in 2021: RS Freshman

Measurables: 5-feet, 8-inches, 227-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Where things stand

We’ve made a bit of a change here based on what we’ve seen early on in fall camp. We originally had freshman sensation TreVeyon Henderson slotted in as the backup, but Williams has been getting first-team reps. He’s pushing for a major role with the squad and might even win the starting job. For now though, we still think Teague will be the guy, with Williams and Henderson a part of the rotation.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Team Buckeye wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) eludes Team Brutus cornerback Cameron Martinez (10) during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Class in 2021:

Measurables: 6 feet, 196 pounds

Hometown: Rockwall, Texas

Emeka Egbuka

Class in 2021: Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 190-pounds

Hometown: Steilacoom, Washington

Where things stand

We haven’t seen any reason to change anything here. Smith-Njigba has been getting a ton of reps in the slot early on as expected, with Garrett Wilson moving back to the outside. Egbuka is a physical and polished specimen that will probably break into the two-deep rotation.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Chris Olave caught seven touchdowns in seven games last season, including two in a College Football Playoff semifinal win over Clemson. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Chris Olave

Class in 2021: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 188-pounds

Hometown: San Marcos, California

Backup

Julian Fleming

Class in 2021:

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 200-pounds

Hometown: Catawissa, Pennsylvania

Where things stand

There’s no question that Olave is the main option here. With Jameson Williams transferring to Alabama, we expect former five-star prospect, Julian Fleming, to jump up into significant playing time. With a normal off-year that includes spring ball and a normal preseason in the fall, watch out for Fleming to make a significant impact.

Wide Receiver (X)

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, here leaving the field after the spring game on April 17, has caught 73 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Wilson

Class in 2021: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 193-pounds

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Backup

Marvin Harrison, Jr.

Class in 2021: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches 202-pounds

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Where things stand

We still like the setup here that we had after the spring. Wilson has moved back outside and has a starting spot locked up as one of the best receivers in the country. The Freshman, Harrison, Jr., has impressed with his mature game, great hands, and size. He’s going to be a problem in the future and will flash some big plays this year as a freshman — especially with attention squarely on other receivers with a big-time reputation.

Tight End

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) makes a one-handed catch against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) in the first quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Ruckert

Class in 2021: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 253-pounds

Hometown: Lindenhurst, New York

Backup

Cade Stover

Class in 2021: RS Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 255-pounds

Hometown: Mansfield, Ohio

Where things stand

Ruckert has a chance to put up some ungodly numbers for a tight end at Ohio State if he is utilized as a matchup opportunity on the field. He is the clear No. 1 with Cade Stove the most experienced among the others. If Gee Scott, Jr., can develop quickly after a move from wide receiver, he might push for playing time as well. He certainly has the quickness and hands to turn into one whale of a problem for opposing defenses. It’ll probably take some time, however.

Center

Matthew Jones goes through drills during spring practice. Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Starter

Luke Wypler

Class in 2021:

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 295-pounds

Hometown: Montvale, New Jersey

Backup

Matthew Jones

Class in 2021: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 310 pounds

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Where things stand

We are staying with this for now, but things have gotten interesting based on observations early on in fall camp. That’s because Josh Fryar has been trotted out there with the ones. We know that Thayer Munford, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Harry Miller, and Paris Johnson, Jr. are likely going to nail down four of the five spots on the offensive line, but the fifth spot now looks like a three-man race. Also, we could see some shuffling up and down this line, but right now, this is where we see things. It could change for sure and this is where we are least confident right now.

Left Guard

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Harry Miller

Class in 2021: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 315-pounds

Hometown: Buford, Georgia

Backup

Josh Fryar

Class in 2021: RS Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 315-pounds

Hometown: Beech Grove, Indiana

Where things stand

We’re keeping things right here for now. Miller got a lot more time here than at center in the spring, and it sure looks like this spot could be his. If Fryar doesn’t win a starting job, he’s still going to factor in and we like him to back up Miller here at the left guard spot. Again though, this is tenuous at best, so stay tuned.

Left Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) warms up before an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Thayer Munford

Class in 2021: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 315-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Backup

Dawand Jones

Class in 2021: Junior

Measurables: 6-foot, 8-inches, 360-pounds

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Where things stand

We’re not ready to make any changes from what we saw in the spring here either. Of course, Thayer Munford is the guy at left tackle as a fifth-year guy with a ton of experience and skill. Dawand Jones has done well when he’s been given the opportunity, and he’ll be ready to go when called upon. He’ll get significant time as well.

Right Guard

Paris Johnson, Jr. goes through the paces in Spring practice. Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Starter

Paris Johnson, Jr.

Class in 2021:

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 305-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Backup

Donovan Jackson

Class in 2021: Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 308-pounds

Hometown: Bellaire, Texas

Where things stand

The versatile and talented Johnson is going to grab a starting spot somewhere along the line. This is where he was in the spring and likely where we’ll see him when the season starts. Donovan Jackson is a talented freshman that will potentially get in the mix for some significant playing time. It’ll be interesting to see if the coaching staff throws him directly into the mix or tries to keep him at a four-game minimum to not lose a year of eligibility. We say he’s too talented to wait on, but we’ll see.

Right Tackle

Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) is competing to start at right tackle. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Nicholas Petit-Frere

Class in 2021: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 310-pounds

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Backup

Enokk Vimahi

Class in 2021: RS Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 305-pounds

Hometown: Kahuku, Hawaii

Where things stand

We know Petit-Frere is going to be the starter here and should have a break-out type of campaign as a potential first-team All-Big Ten performer. We are penciling the Hawaiian native Vimahi in as the backup for now, but we’ll see where all the tinkering and playing by the coaching staff shuffles things.

