Brooklyn, NY

Swimmer pulled from rough waters off Rockaway Beach

ABCNY
 6 days ago

A swimmer was pulled out of rough waters off Rockaway Beach on Friday evening and rushed to the hospital.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene by Shore Front Parkway and Beach 98th Street around 4:30 p.m.

FDNY rescuers responded to a call about a missing swimmer.

The male was pulled out of the water and taken to St. John's hospital in unknown condition.

Few other details were released.

Comments / 1

New York City, NY
ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
