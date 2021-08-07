Swimmer pulled from rough waters off Rockaway Beach
A swimmer was pulled out of rough waters off Rockaway Beach on Friday evening and rushed to the hospital. NewsCopter 7 was over the scene by Shore Front Parkway and Beach 98th Street around 4:30 p.m. FDNY rescuers responded to a call about a missing swimmer. The male was pulled out of the water and taken to St. John's hospital in unknown condition. Few other details were released. ALSO READ | NYPD officers save baby who stopped breathing in Brooklyn
The baby remains hospitalized but is doing just fine and will make a full recovery.
