Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jim Belushi splits from wife after 23 years

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Belushi has filed for divorce from his wife after 23 years of marriage. The ‘According to Jim’ star tied the knot with Jennifer Sloan in 1998, but after more than two decades together, he has filed to terminate their marriage.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Belushi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#According To Jim#Marriages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kate Bosworth Splits From Michael Polish After Nearly 8 Years Of Marriage

After 8 years of marriage, Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish have decided to call it quits. In a shocking turn of events, Kate Bosworth, 38, and her husband, Michael Polish, 50, have decided to separate after eight years of marriage. Kate took to Instagram on August 5, where she posted a heartfelt message about their split alongside an adorable black and white photo of the couple kissing. While they were married for eight years, they have been together for 10 and Kate shared in her message that despite being separated, the two still love each other.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Daily News

Jim Belushi and wife Jennifer Sloan file for divorce

Jim Belushi’s marriage is coming to an end after more than two decades. The actor and wife Jennifer Sloan, who have been married since 1998, filed for divorce last Friday, USA Today reported. They made the filing in Los Angeles. The duo previously pursued a divorce in 2018, before later dismissing that filing. Belushi is the brother of late “Saturday Night Live” comedian John Belushi, who died ...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Jim Belushi, Kendall Jenner, The Rock and More!

JIM BELUSHI FILES FOR DIVORCE: Jim Belushi has filed for divorce from his wife of 23 years, Jennifer Sloan. The According to Jim star filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court. It’s the second time in three years that they’ve split. She filed for divorce in 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but then they got back together. This is Belushi’s third marriage.
CelebritiesVulture

Jim Belushi Has Always Been an Outsider

Jim Belushi is perched on a shoeshine stand near his hotel in downtown Philadelphia. Starbucks kicked him out for trying to hold this interview in its seating area; though pandemic restrictions here, as elsewhere, are beginning to ease, all is not yet back to normal. For example: It’s been over 15 months since the 67-year-old Belushi was last able to perform improv with his troupe, Board of Comedy. Their first show is in four hours. He’s nervous. Improv isn’t something you turn on and off like a spigot.
CelebritiesPage Six

Gordon Ramsay’s wife rewears her wedding dress after 25 years

Gordon Ramsay’s wife is celebrating their marriage in style. Tana Ramsay, 46, slipped back into her wedding dress ahead of their 25th anniversary, proving it’s still a perfect fit. “Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress,” she captioned a video of herself twirling around in the short-sleeved bridal...
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Rylan Clark-Neal shares stunning wedding photo after split from husband

Just weeks after announcing his split from husband Dan Neal, Rylan Clark-Neal has celebrated some happy wedding news with his family. The Radio 2 presenter took to social media to share a beautiful photo to mark his brother Jamie's nuptials. "After 32 years (genuinely!) my actual age (again genuinely!) they’ve...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Rachel Uchitel, who signed the 30-page long NDA in 2009, broke the deal in 2019 by talking about her affair with the professional golfer for the HBO documentary 'Tiger'. AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods' former mistress is in legal trouble. Rachel Uchitel, who publicly talked about her relationship with the then-married professional golfer two years ago, is now being sued by his lawyer for breaking $8 million NDA over their affair scandal.
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg's Three Ex-Husbands

When Whoopi Goldberg told The New York Times in 2016 that she wasn't married because, "I don't want somebody in my house," it seemed as if the actor never walked down the aisle. However, Goldberg has said "I do" not once, not twice, but three times, which all ended in divorce. The "Sister Act" star provided some more candid thoughts on marriage to The New York Times Magazine in 2019, admitting she was never enamored with the idea to begin with. "Look, people expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married. So I kept trying to do that, but I didn't want to share information with somebody else."
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, "pride as our son became our daughter Ruby"

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter's permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. "We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," the Halloween series star,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Eddie Murphy Paid for Comedian Redd Foxx's Funeral & Headstone After He Died Moneyless

Eddie Murphy once opened up about his love for the late comedian, Redd Foxx, and how he paid for his funeral after he died moneyless. Often, bad things happen to people who have worked hard all their lives. Sometimes it might be ignorance, and other times, it might be a stroke of bad luck, but whatever the case, it is often sad to see someone who has struggled die moneyless.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Jamie Lee Curtis’s daughter Ruby Guest?

HALLOWEEN star Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed her daughter is transgender. Jamie and her husband Christopher Guest have two kids, Annie Guest and Ruby Guest. Jamie Lee Curtis told told US publication AARP that she has "watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby". The 62-year-old...

Comments / 0

Community Policy