Yesterday, Governor David Ige issued his Emergency Proclamation Related to the COVID-19 Response (Proclamation) which supersedes the prior proclamations issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Proclamation contains no suspension of Chapter 92F, HRS, Hawaii’s Uniform Information Practices Act (UIPA) relating to open records. Consequently, the UIPA and all its deadlines are back in full effect. As OIP has advised agencies all along, it will be disinclined to grant any further extensions in pending UIPA and Sunshine Law appeals filed with OIP, so agencies are urged to immediately file any responses previously requested by OIP.