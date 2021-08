In 2000, the New England Patriots were rolling with a new head coach in Bill Belichick, and a roster that Belichick and his staff were looking to overturn pretty severely. 1999, the last year of the Pete Carroll era, left the team with some underperforming veterans who were bleeding the salary cap, so Belichick looked to remake the team in an image that made him comfortable. One factor, though it was a negligible one early on, was the team’s sixth-round pick in 2000 — a quarterback from Michigan by the name of Tom Brady.