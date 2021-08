For many metal fans, the success of the synthwave movement within our world is a bit of a head-scratcher. Listening to metal as they were growing up aside, it’s hard to really be able to pinpoint exactly what many of these artists actually bring to the world of heavy metal. Gost would be the outlier in that respect, as the French DJ certainly appeared to be the heaviest member of the synthwave club when he dropped 2018’s Possessor, complete with extreme metal and Satanic references. Following it up with 2019’s Valediction may not have heaped on the heaviness, but the dark, gothic edge that he was leaning on was also strongly associated with the bleakest parts of the metal realm.